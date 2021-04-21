Blowing Dust Advisory issued April 21 at 5:21PM PDT until April 21 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one
quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind
Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
