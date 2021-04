Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in

blowing dust in areas with wind gusts to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, especially along and east of

Interstate 10.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.