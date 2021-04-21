Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 2:41AM PDT until April 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Isolated
gusts to 65 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas of blowing dust and sand will locally reduce
visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.