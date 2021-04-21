Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 5:21PM PDT until April 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one

quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind

Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured

objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.