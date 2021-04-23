Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 12:44PM PDT until April 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From late Saturday morning through Sunday evening. Winds

will lull during the overnight hours but localized areas

downwind of terrain may remain gusty.

* IMPACTS…Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving

conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of

blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving visibility

suddenly. Dangerous conditions are also expected on regional

lakes with choppy water and large waves,

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.