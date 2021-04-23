Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 3:15AM PDT until April 24 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert, including Barstow.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving
conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of
blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving visibility
suddenly. Tree limbs could also be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The highest wind gusts are expected in the
higher terrain areas of the Western Mojave Desert but dust
impacts could spread into the Interstate 15 corridor.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
