Red Flag Warning issued April 24 at 4:15PM PDT until April 25 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In
California…Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada…Fire weather
zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466.
* TIMING…Through Sunday evening.
* WIND…South-southwest 15-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph into this
evening. Local gusts over 50 mph possible. Winds will not be as
strong overnight but will remain gusty.
* HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity 7-15 percent but will be slightly
higher Sunday. Humidity will recovery to greater than 15 percent
tonight.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.