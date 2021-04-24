Red Flag Warning issued April 24 at 4:15PM PDT until April 25 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In

California…Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada…Fire weather

zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466.

* TIMING…Through Sunday evening.

* WIND…South-southwest 15-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph into this

evening. Local gusts over 50 mph possible. Winds will not be as

strong overnight but will remain gusty.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity 7-15 percent but will be slightly

higher Sunday. Humidity will recovery to greater than 15 percent

tonight.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.