Red Flag Warning issued April 24 at 5:01AM PDT until April 25 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102.

InCalifornia…Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada…Fire weather

zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466.

* TIMING…Late Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* WIND…South-southwest 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

Saturday and 20-30 mph with gusts over 50 mph on Sunday.

Winds will not be as strong overnight but will remain gusty.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity 7-15 percent Saturday afternoon

andslightly higher Sunday afternoon. Humidity will recovery

to greater than 15 percent Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.