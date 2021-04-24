Red Flag Warning issued April 24 at 5:01AM PDT until April 25 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102.
InCalifornia…Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada…Fire weather
zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466.
* TIMING…Late Saturday morning through Sunday evening.
* WIND…South-southwest 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph
Saturday and 20-30 mph with gusts over 50 mph on Sunday.
Winds will not be as strong overnight but will remain gusty.
* HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity 7-15 percent Saturday afternoon
andslightly higher Sunday afternoon. Humidity will recovery
to greater than 15 percent Saturday night.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments