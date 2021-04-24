Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 1:21PM PDT until April 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and

southern Nevada. Including Las Vegas, Kingman, Lake Mead and

Mohave, the Spring Mountains, and Barstow-Daggett.

* WHEN…Through Sunday evening. Winds will lull during the

overnight hours but localized areas downwind of terrain may

remain gusty.

* IMPACTS…Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving

conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of

blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving

visibility suddenly. Dangerous conditions are also expected on

regional lakes with choppy water and large waves.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.