Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 1:21PM PDT until April 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and
southern Nevada. Including Las Vegas, Kingman, Lake Mead and
Mohave, the Spring Mountains, and Barstow-Daggett.
* WHEN…Through Sunday evening. Winds will lull during the
overnight hours but localized areas downwind of terrain may
remain gusty.
* IMPACTS…Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving
conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of
blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving
visibility suddenly. Dangerous conditions are also expected on
regional lakes with choppy water and large waves.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.