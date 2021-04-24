Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 1:21PM PDT until April 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…Through Sunday evening. Winds will lull during the
overnight hours but localized areas downwind of terrain may
remain gusty.
* IMPACTS…Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving
conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of
blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving
visibility suddenly.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.