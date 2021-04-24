Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 1:21PM PDT until April 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…Through Sunday evening. Winds will lull during the

overnight hours but localized areas downwind of terrain may

remain gusty.

* IMPACTS…Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving

conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of

blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving

visibility suddenly.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.