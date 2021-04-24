Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 4:08AM PDT until April 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From late Saturday morning through Sunday evening. Winds
will lull during the overnight hours but localized areas
downwind of terrain may remain gusty.
* IMPACTS…Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving
conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of
blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving visibility
suddenly. Dangerous conditions are also expected on regional
lakes with choppy water and large waves.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.