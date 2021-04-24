Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 5:13AM PDT until April 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph

expected. Gusts to 65 mph at the most wind prone sites.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 8 PM today to 11 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Blowing dust and sand could bring poor driving conditions in the

deserts.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.