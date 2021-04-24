Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 8:52AM PDT until April 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…From late this morning through Sunday evening. Winds

will lull during the overnight hours but localized areas

downwind of terrain may remain gusty.

* IMPACTS…Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving

conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of

blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving visibility

suddenly.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.