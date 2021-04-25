Red Flag Warning issued April 25 at 4:55AM PDT until April 25 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In
California…Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada…Fire weather
zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466.
* TIMING…Through this evening.
* WIND…Winds will increase this morning and become south-
southwest 15-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph which will continue
into this evening. Local gusts over 50 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity 8-15 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.