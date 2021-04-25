Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 12:58PM PDT until April 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and
southern Nevada. Including Las Vegas, Kingman, Laughlin, and
Barstow.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving
conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of
blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving
visibility suddenly. Dangerous conditions are also expected on
regional lakes with choppy water and large waves.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.