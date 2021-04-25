Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 5:25AM PDT until April 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving
conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of
blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving
visibility suddenly.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.