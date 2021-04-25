Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 5:25AM PDT until April 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving

conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of

blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving

visibility suddenly.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.