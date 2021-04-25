Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 5:42AM PDT until April 25 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55
mph expected. Gusts to 65 mph at the most wind prone locations.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Blowing dust and sand could bring poor driving conditions in
the deserts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.