Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 1:22PM PDT until April 27 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas of blowing sand and dust will reduce visibility
at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.