Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 9:13PM PDT until April 27 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Through midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.