Wind Advisory issued April 30 at 12:57PM PDT until May 2 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Saturday to 6 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Difficult driving conditions are possible
at times, especially on north-south roadways.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.