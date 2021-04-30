Wind Advisory issued April 30 at 12:57PM PDT until May 2 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Saturday to 6 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Difficult driving conditions are possible

at times, especially on north-south roadways.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.