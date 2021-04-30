Wind Advisory issued April 30 at 1:29PM PDT until May 2 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60
mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 7 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing sand and dust will reduce visibility at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments