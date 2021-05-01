Skip to Content
today at 8:39 AM
Published 12:45 AM

Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 12:45AM PDT until May 2 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Saturday to 6 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Difficult driving conditions are possible
at times, especially on north-south roadways.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

