Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 1:34PM PDT until May 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Gusts 65

mph expected through and below the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Areas of blowing sand and dust will reduce visibility at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.