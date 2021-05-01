Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 1:34PM PDT until May 2 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 55 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 7 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Areas of blowing sand and dust will reduce visibility at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.