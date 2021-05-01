Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 3:23AM PDT until May 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Gusts 60
mph expected through and below the San Gorgonio Pass
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,
Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas of blowing sand and dust will reduce visibility
at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.