Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 3:23AM PDT until May 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Gusts 60

mph expected through and below the San Gorgonio Pass

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,

Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Areas of blowing sand and dust will reduce visibility

at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.