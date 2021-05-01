Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 9:20PM PDT until May 2 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.

* WHEN…Now through 7 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas of blowing sand and dust will reduce visibility
at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

