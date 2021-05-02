Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 1:46PM PDT until May 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Gusts to

60 mph possible through and below the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass, Coachella Valley, San Diego

County Deserts.

* WHEN…Now through 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Areas of blowing sand and dust will reduce visibility

at times. Patchy smoke is possible at times due to the

Southern Fire in the San Diego County Mountains.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.