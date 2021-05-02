Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 4:44AM PDT until May 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Gusts to
65 mph expected through and below the San Gorgonio Pass.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass, Coachella Valley, San Diego
County Deserts.
* WHEN…Now through 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing sand and dust will reduce visibility at times.
Patchy smoke is possible at times due to the Southern Fire in
the San Diego County Mountains
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.