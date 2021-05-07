Wind Advisory issued May 7 at 6:14AM PDT until May 8 at 7:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 7 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Areas of blowing dust and sand could limit visibility at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.