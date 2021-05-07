Wind Advisory issued May 7 at 9:56PM PDT until May 8 at 7:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning. Strongest winds through and below the Passes.
* WHEN…Through 7 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The gusty winds could cause blowing dust
and sand in the deserts, which will limit visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.