Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
May 8, 2021 5:38 AM
Published 9:56 PM

Wind Advisory issued May 7 at 9:56PM PDT until May 8 at 7:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning. Strongest winds through and below the Passes.

* WHEN…Through 7 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The gusty winds could cause blowing dust
and sand in the deserts, which will limit visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content