Wind Advisory issued May 8 at 5:07AM PDT until May 8 at 7:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning. Strongest winds through and below the Passes.
* WHEN…Through 7 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.