Wind Advisory issued May 15 at 11:23AM PDT until May 16 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50

mph expected during afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys in High Deserts and Coachella

Valley.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PDT Sunday. Strongest in afternoons.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.