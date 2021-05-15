Wind Advisory issued May 15 at 11:23AM PDT until May 17 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Riverside and San Diego County Mountain and Desert
Slopes, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Small
tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas of blowing dust and sand may reduce visibility at
times on the desert slopes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds on Sunday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.