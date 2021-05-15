Wind Advisory issued May 15 at 1:57AM PDT until May 17 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Riverside and San Diego County Desert Mountain Slopes,

San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.