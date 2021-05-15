Wind Advisory issued May 15 at 2:30AM MDT until May 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County and Western
Imperial County.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
Comments