Wind Advisory issued May 15 at 8:33PM PDT until May 16 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to
50 mph expected during afternoon and early evening hours.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys in High Deserts and
Coachella Valley.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PDT Sunday. Strongest in afternoons.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.