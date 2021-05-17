Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 3:14AM PDT until May 17 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust and blowing sand will sharply reduce
visibility at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.