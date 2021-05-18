Red Flag Warning issued May 18 at 3:09PM PDT until May 21 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

…A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW

HUMIDITY…

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ Wednesday

to 5 AM PDT /5 AM MST/ Friday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been

issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from early Friday

morning through early Saturday morning.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zone 101 and 102. In

California…Fire weather zone 228 and 229. In Nevada…Fire

weather zones 461, 463, 464, 465, and 466.

* TIMING…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM PDT/MST

Wednesday afternoon until 5 AM PDT/MST Friday morning. A Fire

Weather Watch is in effect from 5 AM Friday through 5 AM

Saturday.

* WIND…South to southwest winds 20-25 mph gusting around 35-45

mph Wednesday increasing to 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph

Thursday. Strongest winds are expected across western San

Bernardino County where gusts to 45-55 mph are possible. Winds

and dry conditions may persist into Friday.

* HUMIDITY…Relative humidity values be in the single digits both

Wednesday and Thursday, with marginal overnight recovery.

Relative humidity could increase marginally but may remain

below 20-15 percent Friday.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Make outdoor plans accordingly and heed

all fire restrictions.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.