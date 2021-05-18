Red Flag Warning issued May 18 at 3:09PM PDT until May 21 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
…A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY…
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ Wednesday
to 5 AM PDT /5 AM MST/ Friday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been
issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from early Friday
morning through early Saturday morning.
* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zone 101 and 102. In
California…Fire weather zone 228 and 229. In Nevada…Fire
weather zones 461, 463, 464, 465, and 466.
* TIMING…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM PDT/MST
Wednesday afternoon until 5 AM PDT/MST Friday morning. A Fire
Weather Watch is in effect from 5 AM Friday through 5 AM
Saturday.
* WIND…South to southwest winds 20-25 mph gusting around 35-45
mph Wednesday increasing to 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph
Thursday. Strongest winds are expected across western San
Bernardino County where gusts to 45-55 mph are possible. Winds
and dry conditions may persist into Friday.
* HUMIDITY…Relative humidity values be in the single digits both
Wednesday and Thursday, with marginal overnight recovery.
Relative humidity could increase marginally but may remain
below 20-15 percent Friday.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Make outdoor plans accordingly and heed
all fire restrictions.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
