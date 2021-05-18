Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 1:29PM PDT until May 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected,

strongest winds along and near the desert mountain slopes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Crosswinds could be dangerous for high profile

vehicles. Patchy blowing dust and sand could lead to severe

restrictions in visibility. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.