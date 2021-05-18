Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 1:29PM PDT until May 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected,
strongest winds along and near the desert mountain slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Crosswinds could be dangerous for high profile
vehicles. Patchy blowing dust and sand could lead to severe
restrictions in visibility. Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
