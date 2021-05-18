Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 9:13PM PDT until May 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected,
strongest winds along and near the desert mountain slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM Friday.
* IMPACTS…Crosswinds could be dangerous for high profile
vehicles. Blowing dust and sand could lead to severe
restrictions in visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.