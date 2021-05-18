Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 9:13PM PDT until May 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected,

strongest winds along and near the desert mountain slopes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Crosswinds could be dangerous for high profile

vehicles. Blowing dust and sand could lead to severe

restrictions in visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.