Red Flag Warning issued May 19 at 11:12AM PDT until May 21 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY…

* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zone 101 and 102. In

California…Fire weather zone 228 and 229. In Nevada… Fire

weather zones 461, 463, 464, 465, and 466.

* TIMING…A Red Flag Warning is in effect through until 5 AM

PDT/MST Friday morning. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 5

AM Friday through 5 AM Saturday.

* WIND…South to southwest winds 20-25 mph gusting around

35-45 mph today increasing to 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph

Thursday. Strongest winds are expected across western San

Bernardino County where gusts to 45-55 mph are possible.

Winds and dry conditions may persist into Friday.

* HUMIDITY…Relative humidity values will be in the single

digits both today and Thursday, with marginal overnight

recovery. Relative humidity could increase marginally but

should remain below 15 percent for the lower elevations

Friday.

Make outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any

ignition sources and heed all fire restrictions.