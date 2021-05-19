Red Flag Warning issued May 19 at 2:06PM MDT until May 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* AFFECTED AREA…Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado
River Valley AZ and Lower Colorado River Valley CA.
* TIMING…Thursday afternoon and evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are dry and fire danger is high. These
conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong
winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather
conditions.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.