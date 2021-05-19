Red Flag Warning issued May 19 at 3:47AM MDT until May 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and high fire

danger, which is in effect from noon MST /noon PDT/ to 8 PM MST

/8 PM PDT/ Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado

River Valley AZ and Lower Colorado River Valley CA.

* TIMING…Thursday afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fuels are dry and fire danger is high. These

conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds

will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.

Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the

field of this red flag warning.