Red Flag Warning issued May 19 at 3:56AM PDT until May 21 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ today to 5

AM PDT /5 AM MST/ Friday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been

issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from early Friday

morning through early Saturday morning.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zone 101 and 102. In

California…Fire weather zone 228 and 229. In Nevada… Fire

weather zones 461, 463, 464, 465, and 466.

* TIMING…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM PDT/MST

today until 5 AM PDT/MST Friday morning. A Fire Weather Watch

is in effect from 5 AM Friday through 5 AM Saturday.

* WIND…South to southwest winds 20-25 mph gusting around 35-45

mph today increasing to 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph

Thursday. Strongest winds are expected across western San

Bernardino County where gusts to 45-55 mph are possible. Winds

and dry conditions may persist into Friday.

* HUMIDITY…Relative humidity values will be in the single digits

both today and Thursday, with marginal overnight recovery.

Relative humidity could increase marginally but should remain

below 15 percent for the lower elevations Friday.

Make outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any

ignition sources and heed all fire restrictions.