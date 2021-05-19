Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 1:45PM PDT until May 20 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving

conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of

blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving

visibility suddenly. Dangerous conditions are also expected on

regional lakes with choppy water and large waves.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.