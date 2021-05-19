Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 3:06AM PDT until May 20 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving conditions,
especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust
will also be possible, reducing driving visibility suddenly.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sudden crosswinds may create difficult
driving conditions at times, especially on north-south
roadways.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.