Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 3:38AM PDT until May 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Mountains and deserts with the strongest winds along and

near the desert slopes of the mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

There will be areas of blowing dust and blowing sand in the

deserts, sharply reducing visibility at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.