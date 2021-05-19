Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 8:44PM PDT until May 20 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving
conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of
blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving
visibility suddenly. Dangerous conditions are also expected on
regional lakes with choppy water and large waves.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.