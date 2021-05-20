High Wind Warning issued May 20 at 10:29PM PDT until May 21 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Extended until 2 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being around trees and branches. If possible,

remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.