High Wind Warning issued May 20 at 11:04AM PDT until May 20 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 11 PM PDT this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.